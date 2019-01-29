As late as the previous tilt with the Vanderbilt Commodores earlier this month, getting a read on this Kentucky Wildcats team was murky at best.

The Cats were a veteran team that leaned on newcomers during the non-conference schedule; the experienced hands often going silent while the freshman struggle but plowed ahead.

John Calipari called this team his best group of marksmen from behind the 3-point line ever, yet the Cats often struggle to tickle the twine from deep.

Against perennial powers North Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky controlled the temp and cruised to resume-padding victories, but against the dregs of the SEC, Kentucky played down to its competition and barely got over the finish line.

These flaws and many others are still evident during stretches, even during the Cats' impressive run over their last four games, which includes a trilogy of victories over foes ranked in the Top 25.

As a result, getting a read on Kentucky is still murky at best, and that is this team’s strength. The No. 7 Cats are hardwood chameleons.

Consider this, Kentucky’s catalyst in late December and early January was the defensively dogged and offensively raw, Ashton Hagans. The point guard from Georgia powered the Cats through sheer scrappiness while the big guns remained silent.

Now, the weight is off his shoulders. P.J. Washington finally awoke in during the win at Auburn and has played some of the best basketball of his career the last two weeks, notching three-consecutive 20-point outings.

Tyler Herro’s cold streak from three, the vaunted weapon in his arsenal, gradually has given way to an all-around game; one where his defense and ability to dive the ball are receiving rave reviews from opposing coaches.

The Cats’ reserves did not record a basket among them against Kansas but scored 30 in the rematch with Vandy in Nashville. However, Coach Cal is quick to remind the press and fans alike that the bench still finds ways to impact the game whether it is Nick Richards altering shots or Jemarl Baker playing solid minutes in relief.

Kentucky has already come back from double-digit deficits multiple times this month and has also blown the doors off of two teams on the road.

Call it a lack of consistency or emerging versatility, but one fact remains: Kentucky’s flexible identity may be its championship identity.