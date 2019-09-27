UK's most important recruiting needs to fill
Kentucky currently has 17 football commitments from Class of 2020 prospects.That means the Wildcats are probably five or six pledges away from a finished product, assuming every current commitment ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news