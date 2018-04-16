Ticker
UK's Machamer named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Chris Machamer has tossed 13.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Wildcats.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Jeff Drummond
@JDrumUK
Kentucky has added another SEC honor to its growing list this season.

Chris Machamer has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after playing a key role in each of the Wildcats' three wins last week.

The sophomore right-hander picked up a win and two saves during UK's four-game road trip to Western Carolina and Georgia. He did not allow a run in 5.1 innings of work, extending his scoreless innings streak to 13.1.

Machamer pitched three innings in Friday's series-opening win over No. 18 Georiga. He allowed only one hit and struck out five. Just 24 hours later, he entered an eighth-inning jam with two men on and two outs to protect the Cats' 1-0 lead.

The North Canton, Ohio, product now has six saves on the season.

Kentucky (25-11, 7-8 SEC) returns to action on Tuesday at Louisville. The Cats, who beat the rival Cardinals 8-5 on April 3 in Lexington, will be seeking a season sweep in the Bluegrass State rivalry series.


