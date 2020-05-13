News More News
UK's Justus named one of nation's top coaches under 40

Kentucky assistant coach worked on defensive assignments during a game this season. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Kentucky's Joel Justus has been ranked among the nation's top young basketball coaches.

ESPN named the 38-year-old Justus the No. 25 coach in the country in its "40 Under 40" list released Wednesday.

Justus, who has been on John Calipari's UK staff since the 2014-15 season, was selected by ESPN college basketball writers Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, and John Gasaway. They ranked the coaches on both achievements and potential.

During the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season, Justus helped the Wildcats win another SEC regular-season championship and played a key role in recruiting the nation's No. 1 signing class.

He has earned praise from Calipari for helping develop backcourt players like Immanuel Quickley, Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Keldon Johnson, and Tyler Herro in recent years.

Justus joined the staff during UK's historic 2014-15 season as director of analytics. He helped form a two-platoon system that became one of the all-time best defensive teams en route to a 38-0 start.


