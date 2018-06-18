The No. 101 player in Georgia is part of an impressive linebacker haul for UK thus far.

Not long after Tra Wilkins returned home from his official visit to Kentucky the three-star Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson outside linebacker committed to the Wildcats.

Time To Turn It Up A Level With My Wildcat Family. It’s Official🔵⚪️✍🏾 #BBN pic.twitter.com/SAWNFa36p9

K.D. McDaniel and Marquez Bembry made decisions before Wilkins, but they're all now bound for the same school.

Wilkins is Kentucky's third linebacker in the 2019 class.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect had a long list of verbal offers but his official visit to Kentucky went so well that he was ready to wrap up the recruiting process.

Cats Illustrated had reported that Wilkins was likely to decide for Kentucky in the near future, and there's also a belief that at least two other players who recently took an official visit to Kentucky could decide for the Wildcats soon.