Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 09:33:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UK's final regular season defensive analytics

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Over the weekend Cats Illustrated laid out Kentucky's final regular season offensive analytics.Now we're moving on to the defensive side of the ball, which is where the Wildcats showed the most imp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}