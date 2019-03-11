UK's final regular season defensive analytics
Over the weekend Cats Illustrated laid out Kentucky's final regular season offensive analytics.Now we're moving on to the defensive side of the ball, which is where the Wildcats showed the most imp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news