After a record-setting season, Kentucky's Max Duffy was named the Ray Guy Award winner on Thursday at the Home Depot College Football Awards program on ESPN.

Duffy led the nation in punting average at 48.6 yards per attempt this season. His efforts also helped UK lead the nation in net punting average.

The Wildcats' Australian import had 22 punts of 50 yards or longer with 24 being pinned inside the opponents' 20-yard line. He had a season-long punt of 70 yards against Missouri, a game in which he pinned the Tigers inside their own 20 on three occasions.

Duffy, a junior, is currently UK's career punting leader at 46.47 yards per kick.

He recently earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and first-team All-America honors by the FWAA.

Duffy edged Houston's Dane Roy and Syracuse's Sterling Hofrichter for the Ray Guy Award, which is named for the Hall of Famer from the Oakland Raiders, widely considered the best punter in football history.