CatsIllustrated - UK's Duffy named preseason first-team All-America

After leading the nation in punting and claiming the Ray Guy Award in a stellar 2019 season, Kentucky's Max Duffy has been named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, averaged 48.1 yards per punt as a junior. He is UK's career leader for punting average at 46.3 yards per punt.

Off the field, Duffy graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master's degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice.

Duffy is also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

Kentucky is scheduled to open the season at Auburn on Sept. 26.