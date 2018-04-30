For the seventh time this season, a Kentucky player has earned a weekly SEC baseball honor.

Kole Cottam, who hit an eighth-inning grand slam to cap the Wildcats' comeback win over Missouri on Sunday, was named SEC Player of the Week by the league office.

The junior catcher/first baseman from Knoxville, Tenn., delivered what may have been the biggest swing of UK's season to date when he drove the ball over the left-centerfield wall at Cliff Hagan Stadium to give the Cats an 11-10 win over the Tigers.

Kentucky won the series two games to one and stayed ahead of Mizzou in the league standings with three weekends left in the regular season.

It was a great week for Cottam overall. He batted .571 with six RBI and five runs scored. He is leading No. 13 Kentucky (29-15, 10-11 SEC) with a .353 batting average and his 15 home runs rank eighth nationally and just one behind Luke Heyer for the team lead. He ranks in the Top 10 of eight offensive categories in the SEC.

Cottam is the third player in as many weeks to capture either the SEC Player or Pitcher of the Week award. It's the 12th time since the start of the 2017 season that a Wildcat has claimed one of the awards, the most of any school in the league.

Previous Cats to win SEC weekly awards this season are Luke Heyer (two-time Player of the Week), Justin Lewis (Pitcher of the Week), Chris Machamer (Pitcher of the Week), Tristan Pompey (Player of the Week) and Troy Squires (Player of the Week).



Kentucky returns to action Friday for the first of a three-game series at Tennessee.