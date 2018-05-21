UK's Cottam, Heyer named All-SEC
Kentucky's Kole Cottam and Luke Heyer were first-team picks on the 2018 All-SEC baseball team, the league announced Monday.
Cottam was selected as the first baseman and Heyer as the designated hitter/utility man in voting by the SEC coaches.
Heyer, a senior infielder/outfielder from Lithia, Fla., led the SEC in home runs (18), RBI (57), total bases (140) while posting a batting average of .343 and an OPS of 1.123. He was twice named SEC Player of the Week and earned National Player of the Week honors earlier in the season.
Nationally, Heyer ranks eighth in home runs, 14th in slugging percentage, 17th in total bases and 38th in RBI.
Cottam, a junior catcher/first baseman from Knoxville, Tenn., batted a team-high .346 with an OPS of 1.085 this season. He matched Heyer for SEC honors with 18 home runs while driving in 49 runs. He homered in 12 of UK's 14 weekend series this season. His 10 home runs in SEC play were the best in the league.
Florida's Jonathan India (.365, 16 HR, 1.236 OPS) was named the SEC Player of the Year after leading the Gators to the regular season championship. The Gators' Brady Singer (10-1, 2.25 ERA, 92 strikeouts in 88 IP) claimed Pitcher of the Year honors, while UF head coach Kevin O'Sullivan claimed Coach of the Year after posting 41 wins.
Arkansas' Herston Kjerstad (.348, 11 HR, 46 RBI) was named SEC Freshman of the Year.
The SEC Tournament opens on Tuesday morning in Hoover, Ala. Tenth-seeded Kentucky will face No. 7 seed Auburn on Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. ET.
*****
2018 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Jonathan India, Florida
Pitcher of the Year: Brady Singer, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Keegan McGovern, Georgia
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Nico Mascia, Tennessee
First-Team All-SEC
C: JJ Schwarz, Florida
1B: Kole Cottam, Kentucky
2B: Carson Shaddy, Arkansas
3B: Jonathan India, Florida
SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Ryan Olenek, Ole Miss
OF: Keegan McGovern, Georgia
DH/UT: Luke Heyer, Kentucky
SP: Brady Singer, Florida
SP: Casey Mize, Auburn
RP: Michael Byrne, Florida
Second-Team All-SEC Team
C: Nick Fortes, Ole Miss
1B: Adam Sasser, Georgia
2B: Michael Helman, Texas A&M
3B: Casey Martin, Arkansas
SS: Will Holland, Auburn
OF: Eric Cole, Arkansas
OF: Wil Dalton, Florida
OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia
SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas
SP: Jackson Kowar, Florida
RP: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss
Freshman All-SEC Team
C: Mason Meadows, Georgia
1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
2B: Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss
3B: Casey Martin, Arkansas
OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU
OF: Steven Williams, Auburn
DH/UT: Edouard Julien, Auburn
SP: Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU
SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn
RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Grant Koch, Arkansas
1B: Cole Zabowski, Ole Miss
2B: Luke Jarvis, Auburn
3B: Jonathan India, Florida
SS: Connor Kaiser, Vanderbilt
OF: Zach Watson, LSU
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
P: Will Neely, Tennessee