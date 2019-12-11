Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. has been recognized as the nation's most versatile player.

The Wildcats' star all-purpose back was named the 2019 Paul Hornung Award winner on Wednesday by the Louisville Sports Commission. He is the first UK player to win the award.

Bowden, a junior from Youngstown, Ohio, moved from receiver to quarterback midway through the season after injuries struck down the first two players on the depth chart. He responded by setting a new school record for rushing yards (1,235) by a quarterback while also setting a new SEC record for most rushing yards (284) by a quarterback in a single game.

He currently ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yards at 153 per game. He is also the only player nationally to lead his team in rushing and receiving (348).

Kentucky won five of his seven starts to reach a bowl game for the fourth consecutive year.

Bowden was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and the league coaches earlier this week.

The Hornung Award is presented to the most versatile player in college football. Bowden will be honored on March 4, 2020, at the award’s annual dinner, to be held at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nicknamed "The Golden Boy," Hornung was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Notre Dame in 1956 and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player with the Green Bay Packers whose versatility earned him enshrinement in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.