Kentucky's record-setting tailback, Benny Snell Jr., has earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the 82nd annual Maxwell Award honoring the nation's top college player.

Snell led the SEC with 1,318 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns during the regular season as a sophomore. He became the first player in program history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

The Westerville, Ohio, native will enter the season as the eighth leading rusher in program history with 2,424 yards. He is only the third player in SEC history (joining Herschel Walker and Leonard Fournette) to have that many yards and at least 31 touchdowns prior to their junior seasons.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 19. The winner of the 2018 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 6.

The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 8, 2019.

Named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, the award has been presented annually since 1937.



