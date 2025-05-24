UK's Bell gets USA Baseball invite

A stellar freshman season for Tyler Bell has led to another accolade.

Kentucky's freshman shortstop has been invited to USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team Training Camp later this summer.

Bell, who is batting .306 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, and a team-high 46 RBI, will be one of the youngest players invited to the event and the first UK player to participate since Zack Thompson in 2018.

The Frankfort, Ill., native has reached base safely in 51 of 53 career games and is second on the team with 17 multi-hit games. He has tied the program's freshman home run record of 10 set by Chris Gonzalez in 1993, and is also the first freshman to have two four-hit games for the Wildcats since 2005.

Defensively, Bell has committed only four errors in 201 chances.

USA Baseball will have 56 of the top non-draft eligible players competing in a five-game Stars vs. Stripes series in North Carolina from June 29-July 3. The top players from that series will be part of a USA squad that will play the top players in Japan on July 8-13.

UK Players Invited to USA Baseball:

2025 – Tyler Bell, SS

2018 - Zack Thompson

2016 - Evan White

2013 - Austin Cousino

2012 - Austin Cousino

1999 - John Wilson

1996 - Chad Green

1989 - Billy White

1986 - Tom Deller

1986 - Terry Shumpert