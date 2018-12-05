Kentucky's Mark Stoops and Josh Allen made it a clean sweep on Wednesday.

The Wildcats' head coach and senior linebacker were named the SEC Coach of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in voting by the league's coaches which was announced Wednesday. Earlier this week, the UK duo earned those honors from The Associated Press.

Stoops becomes the first UK coach to earn Coach of the Year honors since Jerry Claiborne in 1983 and only the fourth overall. The Cats won nine regular-season games for the first time in 41 years.

Allen, a senior from Montclair, N.J., became one of college football's most disruptive players this season. His 84 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss led the Cats and his 14 sacks set a new single-season school record while also establishing a new UK career mark with 28.5.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Year winner also recorded six pass break-ups and five forced fumbles.

Stoops and Allen joined UK's Benny Snell (RB), Bunchy Stallings (OL) and Lynn Bowden (APB) on the Coaches' All-SEC Team.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 3,353 yards and a school-record 37 touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy finalist also scored five rushing touchdowns.

Texas A&M's Braden Mann was named SEC Special Teams Player of The Year, while Alabama's Jaylen Waddle was named SEC Freshman of the Year. The Crimson Tide also had the Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Hale Hentges) and Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (Jonah Williams).

*****

2018 COACHES ALL-SEC TEAM

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE:

TE- Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

OL – Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL – Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL – Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL – Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky

OC – Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

WR – A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB – Benny Snell, Kentucky

RB – Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

AP – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE:

DL- Quinnen Williams, Alabama

DL – Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

DL – Jachai Polite, Florida

DL – Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

LB – Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB – Devin White, LSU

LB – Deshaun Davis, Auburn

DB – Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB – Grant Delpit, LSU

DB – Greedy Williams, LSU

DB – Deionte Thompson, Alabama

FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS:

PK – Cole Tracy, LSU

P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

*****

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

TE – Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

OL – Martez Ivey, Florida

OL – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL – Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State

OL – Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OC -Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

WR – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

WR – Emanuel Hall, Missouri

QB — Drew Lock, Missouri

RB — D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB — Damien Harris, Alabama

AP —Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE:

DL – Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

DL – Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL – Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL – Derrick Brown, Auburn

LB – Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB – Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB – Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB – CJ Henderson, Florida

DB – Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

DB – Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

DB – DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS:

PK – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

PK – Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

RS- Mecole Hardman, Georgia



