UK's Allen, Stoops honored by SEC coaches
League's coaches name Kentucky's Mark Stoops Coach of the Year and Josh Allen Defensive Player of the Year.
Kentucky's Mark Stoops and Josh Allen made it a clean sweep on Wednesday.
The Wildcats' head coach and senior linebacker were named the SEC Coach of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in voting by the league's coaches which was announced Wednesday. Earlier this week, the UK duo earned those honors from The Associated Press.
Stoops becomes the first UK coach to earn Coach of the Year honors since Jerry Claiborne in 1983 and only the fourth overall. The Cats won nine regular-season games for the first time in 41 years.
Allen, a senior from Montclair, N.J., became one of college football's most disruptive players this season. His 84 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss led the Cats and his 14 sacks set a new single-season school record while also establishing a new UK career mark with 28.5.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Year winner also recorded six pass break-ups and five forced fumbles.
Stoops and Allen joined UK's Benny Snell (RB), Bunchy Stallings (OL) and Lynn Bowden (APB) on the Coaches' All-SEC Team.
Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 3,353 yards and a school-record 37 touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy finalist also scored five rushing touchdowns.
Texas A&M's Braden Mann was named SEC Special Teams Player of The Year, while Alabama's Jaylen Waddle was named SEC Freshman of the Year. The Crimson Tide also had the Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Hale Hentges) and Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (Jonah Williams).
*****
2018 COACHES ALL-SEC TEAM
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE:
TE- Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
OL – Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL – Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL – Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL – Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky
OC – Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
WR – A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB – Benny Snell, Kentucky
RB – Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
AP – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE:
DL- Quinnen Williams, Alabama
DL – Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
DL – Jachai Polite, Florida
DL – Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
LB – Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB – Devin White, LSU
LB – Deshaun Davis, Auburn
DB – Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB – Grant Delpit, LSU
DB – Greedy Williams, LSU
DB – Deionte Thompson, Alabama
FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS:
PK – Cole Tracy, LSU
P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
*****
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
TE – Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
OL – Martez Ivey, Florida
OL – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL – Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State
OL – Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OC -Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
WR – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
WR – Emanuel Hall, Missouri
QB — Drew Lock, Missouri
RB — D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB — Damien Harris, Alabama
AP —Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE:
DL – Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
DL – Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL – Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL – Derrick Brown, Auburn
LB – Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB – Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB – Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB – CJ Henderson, Florida
DB – Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
DB – Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
DB – DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS:
PK – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
PK – Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
RS- Mecole Hardman, Georgia