ago basketball Edit

UK reveals full schedule for 2024-25 basketball season

New Kentucky head coach Mark Pope.
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

The slate is set for Mark Pope's first season as head coach at Kentucky.

The SEC revealed its schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season on Tuesday, setting up several high-profile dates for the Wildcats. A handful of midweek games will be flexed between Tuesday or Wednesday nights pending television designations, but most of the key matchups are ready to be circled on the calendar.

Kentucky opens league play on Saturday, Jan. 4, against Florida at Rupp Arena. The Cats' first road game follows on either Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 at Georgia.

Alabama, which could be the preseason favorite in the SEC this season, comes to Rupp Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18.

This season, the schedule allows for an "open date," of sorts, between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 for UK to recover from the grind before jumping back into action with perhaps its most challenging week of the season. The Cats will travel to Tennessee on Tuesday, Jan. 28, before returning home on Saturday, Feb. 1, to face former head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee makes a return trip to Lexington on either Tuesday, Feb. 11, or Wednesday, Feb. 12, before UK heads to Austin, Texas, to take on a new shade of orange. The Longhorns, one of two new SEC members this season, will clash with the Cats on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Another challenging stretch awaits the Cats on Saturday, Feb. 22, and either Tuesday, Feb. 25, or Wednesday, Feb. 26, with back-to-back road games at Alabama and the second new league member, Oklahoma.

Always a spirited matchup, Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers come to Rupp Arena on Saturday, Mar. 1. Senior Day will be either Tuesday, Mar. 4, or Wednesday, March 5, against LSU.

The regular season will conclude Saturday, March 8, at Missouri.

See the full schedule below...

