CatsIllustrated - UK removes interim tag from Kyra Elzy

Kentucky has removed the "interim" label from Kyra Elzy's title.

UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced the decision Monday to name Elzy the official head coach of the women's basketball program.

Elzy, who had been leading the program after former head coach Matthew Mitchell stepped down in November due to health concerns, has signed a contract that will see her lead the Wildcats through the 2025-26 season.

“A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of introducing Kyra Elzy as our interim head women’s basketball coach,” Barnhart said via Zoom video conference. “Circumstances at that point in time were turning quick and had not allowed Kyra and I to talk about her plans, her style, and her leadership of our program. Although I thought we would get there, I wanted to have a little more conversation for both of our benefit to make sure there was some alignment and that we both had the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program in the right spot as we thought about it together.

"Kyra has earned and deserves the opportunity to lead this program into the future. With that, it is my pleasure and my honor to introduce and take away the interim title to announce Kyra Elzy as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.”

Elzy has led UK to a 6-0 start and the No. 9 national ranking. It marks the second-best start for a first-year coach of the program.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be the new head coach at the University of Kentucky,” Elzy said. "... Our job as a staff is to make sure our players have the best college experience possible. Our motto, we will inspire, impact and influence to make sure our players are ready for life after Kentucky. This is a big responsibility and I am ready for the moment. Thank you to Coach Mitchell for empowering me and giving me the confidence and wings to soar. We hope to make you proud, this year is for you coach."

During her time on Mitchell's staff, Elzy helped lead UK to six NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of Elite Eight finishes. In 2012, she helped guide the Cats to the SEC championship, the first for the program since 1982.

Elzy has coached three SEC Players of the Year at Kentucky (Victoria Dunlap, A’dia Mathies, Rhyne Howard), three SEC Freshmen of the Year (A’dia Mathies, Bria Goss, Rhyne Howard), one SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Victoria Dunlap), two SEC 6th Women of the Year (Keyla Snowden, Chasity Patterson), two SEC Scholar-Athletes of the Year (Alyssa Rice, Maci Morris) and her players have earned 39 All-SEC honors overall.

A native of Oldham County, Ky., Elzy played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee. She was a member of the Lady Vols' 1997 and 1998 national championship teams.

Elzy married Dexter Lander – also a Kentucky native – in August 2012 and the couple has one son, Jackson.