Kentucky looks to win its first NCAA Tournament game in several years when it takes on No. 11 seed Providence and former Wildcat forward Bryce Hopkins tonight at 7:10 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C.

But UK is only a four-point favorite so there's plenty of intrigue.

Here are takes from Cats Illustrated writers on what to expect and their predicted outcomes.

Jeff Drummond: A lot has been said about Providence limping down the streatch this season, but I have a feeling we're going to see the best version of the Friars against Kentucky. This will be another "Super Bowl" approach, especially for Bryce Hopkins, who surely wants to show his old coach that he deserved more run as a Wildcat. The more I look at the numbers, though, I just don't know how Providence can overcome UK's main scoring trio of Antonio Reeves, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Jacob Toppin. The Friars have poor defensive metrics for the season, so that trio should shine. And if one of them does not, you've got guys like Cason Wallace and CJ Fredrick who may step up and fill the void. Meanwhile, UK can put a ton of emphasis on slowing down Hopkins. Ed Cooley is really good, but I'm not sure if he's got the pieces to pull this one off unless something weird happens with the Cats. Give me Kentucky 71, Providence 63.

Travis Graf: Providence has lost four of their last five and six of their last ten, so they’re not really trending in the right direction heading into this matchup. The Friars aren’t particularly knock down shooters from the outside, but can get hot at times. They’re a very good free throw shooting team and do get to the line a lot, however. Staying out of foul trouble early is going to be a big key for Kentucky, and I think Sahvir Wheeler gives some good minutes in the back court to spell Cason Wallace. Kentucky wins 69 to 65, with Oscar Tshiebwe pacing the Cats with 18 and 12.

David Sisk: Athletic contests are always about matchups, and this one should be an interesting one. Providence can be up and down. All five starters average in double figures. If the guards are on their ability to stretch the floor will cause problems. Devin Carter, Noah Locke, and Jared Bynum run hot and cold. Ed Crosswell and Bryce Hopkins can be loads inside. I’m interested to see if Ed Cooley tries to spread the floor with Hopkins against Jacob Toppin or whether he posts up. These are both outstanding rebounding teams. Whoever wins that battle may win the game. Providence is not a good defensive team, and that is to Kentucky’s advantage. The Cats aren’t stellar either, but I still think they have enough of an advantage to pull out a tight one. Kentucky 76 Providence 72.

Justin Rowland: I think it's easy to lay out the different factors that could shape this game. Those are fairly easy to identify. Providence could cause real problems for Kentucky on defense especially if the Wildcats aren't completely locked in on that side. And we have seen that when UK struggles on defense, sometimes it can be really ugly on that end of the court. They aren't good enough defensively for us to just go in and "expect" a win. I think you have to assume there's going to be at least some back and forth. Now, Providence not playing its best basketball going into the tournament and its coaching situation certainly should make Kentucky fans a little more confident. It will be interesting to see Kentucky at or near full strength but even with that you really don't know how a couple of those guys and Wheeler in particular are going to look. Ultimately I'm picking Kentucky because Providence just hasn't been good enough lately for me to pick against Kentucky. They're 2-6 in their last eight games against from home. But they're good enough to beat Kentucky on less than its best day. Kentucky 78, Providence 74