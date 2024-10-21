Advertisement
in other news
QUICK TAKES: Florida 48, Kentucky 20
First impressions from the Cats' blowout loss to the Gators.
• Jeff Drummond
Game Chat: UK-Florida
Discuss UK's trip to the Swamp with thousands of UK faithful at the House of Blue.
• Jeff Drummond
PHOTO GALLERY: The Blue-White Event
Sights and scenes from the Cats' NIL fundraiser and scrimmage.
• Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Blue-White Event Postgame
Cats talk preseason scrimmage, NIL fundraiser.
• Jeff Drummond
Carr, Chandler shine in Blue-White Event
Grad senior forward, freshman wing impress at Cat's NIL scrimmage event.
• Jeff Drummond
in other news
QUICK TAKES: Florida 48, Kentucky 20
First impressions from the Cats' blowout loss to the Gators.
• Jeff Drummond
Game Chat: UK-Florida
Discuss UK's trip to the Swamp with thousands of UK faithful at the House of Blue.
• Jeff Drummond
PHOTO GALLERY: The Blue-White Event
Sights and scenes from the Cats' NIL fundraiser and scrimmage.
• Jeff Drummond
UK Prospects Make Statements in Vegas
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement