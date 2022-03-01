UK-Ole Miss Predictions

There are only two more regular season games remaining in the 2021-22 college basketball season for Kentucky and it's the home finale at Rupp Arena against Ole Miss on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

To help you get ready for the game Cats Illustrated writers offer takes and predictions.

What are you most interested to see on Tuesday night?

Travis Graf: In a game where Kentucky has a clear talent advantage, I’ll be interested to watch if they can get out to a hot start with a full roster at home. The last few games they’ve fallen behind early and played with fire early in the first half. Have the ‘Cats got that out of their system as they head into the end of the season? On paper, Ole Miss should be a tune up game for the season finale and SEC tournament.

Jeff Drummond: I wouldn't label this a "trap game," but I'm interested to see if Kentucky can summon the intensity it needs in order to take care of business on Tuesday against an Ole Miss squad that sports a 13-16 record and has dropped six of its last seven games. The Cats have been sharpened by playing a gauntlet of high-intensity games. Will they try to exhale in this one? Could that be dangerous? In that sense, it's probably good that they are coming off a loss. I think they'll bring a businesslike approach to this one.

David Sisk: What I want to see and who I want to see do it go hand in hand. The biggest topics in the state at this moment are A.) Can TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler come back 100%, and B.) Can the team get back in a rhythm and return to their dominating ways before the injuries? After a couple of disappointing losses, and lackluster starts against Alabama and LSU, Big Blue Nation is ready for domination again.





Justin Rowland: There's been a pretty wild dynamic lately. Almost everyone acknowledges that a healthy Kentucky is a leading national championship contender. Maybe even the favorite? Certainly one of them. But in three straight games, as the tournament approaches, it has felt like they were underdogs or at least had a ton working against them. Finally that's all behind them. Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington held up just fine in the loss to Arkansas and UK is at home against an Ole Miss team that isn't as good as Alabama, LSU, or the Razorbacks.

It's rarely "easy" in league play but this seems like a much less daunting task assuming the Cats show up. So how will they show up? They've had a tendency to fall behind lately. Will that continue? Will the big run in the middle of the game continue? Can Kellan Grady bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor game? And fellow senior Davion Mintz will surely want to go out on a high note after going scoreless in Fayetteville.

Who needs to step up for Kentucky?

Graf: This is probably a cliche answer, but Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. At the end of the day, those two are going to lead the charge going into the tournament. They don’t have to play a perfect game, but they need to get their legs back under them over the next couple of games. They’re understandably rusty, but this is a good game to gain some confidence in their bodies and game.

Drummond: I think getting TyTy Washington back on track is a top priority with tournament time looming. He's probably the difference between UK being very good and great, so it would be nice to start building some momentum toward getting him back to mid-season form.

Sisk: We all want to see Washington and Wheeler return to their old ways. That consists of Sahvir pushing the ball in a frenzy in the open floor, and harassing the ball handler defensively. The excellent version of TyTy is a three way scorer, sets the table in the halfcourt, and takes command of the ball screen. When all of this happens the rest of the players seem to click around them, and that is when the big offensive numbers start to pile up.

Rowland: I like the direction both Travis and Jeff took this. If we are pretty confident it's going to be a win then it's all about getting right for the rest of March. To that end, I think Washington needs a strong game. If he gets back to peak level then this team might not be beaten on a neutral court.

What's your prediction?

Graf: Kentucky 78, Ole Miss 65. The ‘Cats control the game from start to finish and give the Rupp Arena crowd a nice performance in the last home game of the season. Davion Mintz makes some big plays on his senior night and provides a steady hand while Wheeler and Washington regain their footing.

Drummond: Kentucky 82, Ole Miss 64 -- This looks like a lopsided affair on paper. I don't see the Rebels coming up with an answer for Oscar Tshiebwe and the balance that UK has around him.

Sisk: Ole Miss is the right team and the right time for all of this to happen. The Rebels are a sub .500 team, are 5-13 in conference play, and have lost six of seven. They have lost their last two by double digits including Saturday's ten point loss at home to Texas A&M. John Caliapri knows he has to get this back quickly to its old form, because tournament play begins next week. The Wildcats roll Tuesday night. Kentucky 86 Ole Miss 65.

Rowland: Ole Miss has lost six of seven including last time out to A&M. When you lose by 10 at home to A&M, that doesn't bode well for your chances in Rupp. A special Kentucky team says farewell to Rupp Arena before what should be a lot of wins in the postseason. Kentucky gets what it wants on offense but a slower than usual pace, to Ole Miss' liking, depresses the scoring. Kentucky 80, Ole Miss 65.