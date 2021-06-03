UK officially announces hiring of new DB coach

Kentucky officially announced the hiring of Chris Collins as the Wildcats' new defensive backs coach on Thursday.

Collins, 32, comes to UK after spending the last four seasons as the safeties coach at Georgia State, helping the Panthers reach a bowl game in three of his four seasons. He will fill the position previously held by Steve Clinkscale, who accepted a positon at Michigan in May.

“Going through the hiring process for this job I talked to several candidates but each time I talked to Chris I came away more and more impressed with him,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement released by the school “He brings great energy and enthusiasm to the staff on the field and as a recruiter. We are very excited to have him on board.”

“My family and I are extremely blessed and excited to be a part of the Kentucky football family,” Collins said. “On top of Kentucky being an elite level program known for developing talent, this interview process has shown me a tremendous amount about Coach Stoops, Coach (Brad) White and the rest of the staff. When they say family first, they really mean it.

"During this interview process, my wife and I were having our first child. Coach Stoops readjusted his schedule to accommodate my time with my wife and son. That showed me everything that I needed to know about the men I would be working with."

Collins was also attracted by Stoops' strong track record of recruiting and developing players in the secondary.

“Coach Stoops’ knowledge is second to none when it comes to defensive backs," he said. "I’m excited to learn and work with him, Coach White, and the rest of the staff to continue to elevate this defense.”

In addition to coaching defensive backs at GSU, Collins also served as recruiting coordinator for the Panthers. He has gained notoriety as one of the rising stars in the recruiting game across the South.

Before working at Georgia State, Collins coached the linebackers at his alma mater, Western Carolina, in 2016. He spent the 2015 season as a defensive graduate assistant coach at Appalachian State, helping the Mountaineers to an 11-2 record and a victory over Ohio in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

From 2013-14, Collins served as the secondary coach and special teams coordinator at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, while also serving as the academic coordinator for the NCAA Division II program.

As a player, Collins was a four-year letterman and a two-year captain as a safety and outside linebacker at Western Carolina from 2006-2009. He recorded 303 tackles during his career.

The High Point, N.C., native graduated from T.W. Andrews High School. He is married to the former Kiara Crutchfield of Greensboro, N.C. The couple has one son, Christopher Collins III.



