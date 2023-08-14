The Kentucky basketball program officially announced on Monday that center Zvonimir Ivisic has been added to the Wildcats' roster for 2023-24.

Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 center from Vitez, Croatia, announced his intention to attend UK via his social media accounts earlier this month. He is considered one of the top European prospects in his age group and will join John Calipari's top-rated recruiting class that already features four five-star players.

“I decided to come to Kentucky because it is the best spot in the U.S. for talented basketball players,” Ivisic said in a statement released by UK. “Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that has helped more players get to the NBA than anyone else.”

Ivisic (whose full name is pronounced ZON-uh-meer EE-vee-sitch) averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game for Croatia during the FIBA U20 European Championship. A big man with well-rounded skills, he also shot 34% from beyond the 3-point arc.

For the past two seasons, Ivisic has been playing in Montenegro for SC Derby. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the Adriatic League. During the playoffs, he produced his best outing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks against European League side Partizan.

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” Calipari said. “Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s.

"As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture.”

Ivisic is the ninth newcomer to join the UK roster this off-season.



