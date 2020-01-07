From the early signing period through the holidays and until now there was a long dry period when it comes to new football offers from the Kentucky coaching staff.

Not just Kentucky, but most every school. The dead period has had something to do with that.

With coaches inching back towards the grind of evaluation work and building their boards, expect offers to resume at a steady pace until it gets hectic in the spring evaluation period.

Kentucky's first new offer in quite some time went to four-star Houston (Tex.) Hightower wide receiver Latrell Neville, a Rivals250 prospect. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound high school junior is the No. 198 player in the nation, the No. 31 player in Texas, and the No. 35 receiver in the 2021 class according to Rivals.

While Neville can't sign with a school for almost another year he already has a planned announcement date of September 15, 2020. The Rivals FutureCast reads 70-percent in favor of Oklahoma. In all, more than 40 schools have offered Neville.

Over last summer Neville announced that he had ten favorites: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas Tech.

He has since gone somewhat quiet in terms of public statements on recruiting so it's not clear if that has changed.