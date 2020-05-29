CatsIllustrated - UK offer makes ATH Eric Weatherly's day

UK offer makes ATH Eric Weatherly's day
Eric Weatherly has heard the doubters for a long time.The 5'7, 155-pound "A-back", or athlete/slot, couldn't help but hear the talk."There's just a lot of people that have been telling me I'm small...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news