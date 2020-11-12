CatsIllustrated - UK offensive line coach John Schlarman passes away

It will overshadow anything that has happened or could still to come on the field this fall. The emotional core of Kentucky's football program has passed away at 45 years old.

Kentucky's football program confirmed the passing of offensive line coach John Schlarman on social media Thursday morning about 30 minutes after friends of the coach had started to express their own condolences.

Schlarman has waged a long battle against cancer — cholangiocarcinoma — for the last two years.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

“I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops upon Schlarman's passing. “My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time.

“John was everything we all strive to be – honest, tough, fair, respected. Kentucky football won’t be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit.”

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart chimed in as well.

“The UK Athletics family is in deep sorrow on the passing of John Schlarman,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous.

“John was a great husband and father, teacher and leader. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his dedication to his players and his excellence as a coach. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and all who knew and loved him.”

Schlarman's fight against cancer was prominent story well-known by those in and around the program in recent years and it came to become a symbol of his resilience and courage that was held up as a model for players.

He was a Fort Thomas native and a Kentucky alum himself.

Schlarman's offensive line at Kentucky has come to be known as "The Big Blue Wall" and has been one of the strengths of the program during the last four years in Lexington. It has helped power the 'Cats to become one of the nation's best rushing teams and most physical squads during 18 wins over the last two seasons and four straight bowl games.

Twice Schlarman has been awarded game balls after victories, including most recently following Kentucky's 34-7 victory against Tennessee.