UK now leads for bruising running back after official visit
Over the weekend three-star (5.5 RR) Alabama running back Khalifa Keith took an official visit to Kentucky. UK already has a commitment from Class of 2023 running back Kaden Moorman, but the Wildca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news