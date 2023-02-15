Kentucky enters Wednesday night's game in Starkville as a three-point underdog against the red hot Bulldogs.

Can UK pull off the upset and thus potentially move back into the projected field of tournament teams?

CI writers share their takes.

Jeff Drummond: This feels like one of those "Who wants it most?" games. Both teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble right now, so it may be the most important game that Kentucky has played to date. The Cats have a chance to add a Q1 win to their resume and perhaps start some positive momentum heading into several other big matchups down the stretch. It would be nice if either Sahvir Wheeler or CJ Fredrick were back in the rotation tonight. Playing without both of them was a challenge at Georgia, especially when it coincided with Cason Wallace playing perhaps his worst game of the season. I expect him to bounce back strong tonight. If the Cats can get big games from both Wallace and Antonio Reeves, along with a typical effort from Oscar Tshiebwe, I think they can leave Starkville with a W. Keep a close eye on the Bulldogs' free-throw shooting. They're currently dead last in the SEC at 57% in league play. That might make the difference tonight. Give me Kentucky 70, Mississippi State 66

Travis Graf: The Bulldogs are on a five game winning streak after dropping five straight in January. Both Mississippi State and Kentucky are fighting for an NCAA tournament bid, and this is a must-win game for both. It would be a quadrant 1 win for the ‘Cats and help them bolster their resume down the stretch. This game sets up for a monster showing from Oscar Tshiebwe, as the Bulldogs aren’t great in pick and roll offense and, while a big body, Tolu Smith doesn’t stretch the floor and doesn’t block many shots. It’s an ugly game, but Tshiebwe carries Kentucky to a much needed win, 71 to 68.

David Sisk: I’m torn on this game. Styles usually give Kentucky problems. Small-ball teams who can spread the floor, get downhill in ball screens, and drive into the paint cause issues. As crazy as it seems, Georgia was a bigger headache than Tennessee. Mississippi State is more like the latter. They’re big, physical, and don’t score from the outside. That plays into Kentucky’s hands. But how much confidence do we have in the Cats especially when one considers they may be down Sahvir Wheeler and C.J. Frederick, and John Calipari if teasing that he may rest a tired Antonio Reeves. I can’t imagine him doing that in a game his team needs, but even if a combination of players are ready the Cats are limping in. The Hump is the place an unlikely Dontaie Allen had the game of his career, and pulled the game out of the fire for UK. The same couldn’t happen tonight, but it will be a tough egg to crack in a low scoring game. Mississippi State 67 Kentucky 65.

Justin Rowland: When you piece everything together I just can't pick Kentucky. That doesn't mean I think it would be crazy if they win, but Kentucky may be down a couple of key players. They've lost two games in a row. When you have wanted to start believing in them, they haven't been able to come through. It's a Quadrant 1 game, and UK only has one Quadrant 1 win in eight tries. Mississippi State is 10-3 at home and has five wins in a row altogether. I don't think Kentucky's defense will look as bad against an offense that rates so poorly, but down those players, they really need at least a couple of guys to play extremely well on offense. I'll say MSU 66, Kentucky 63.