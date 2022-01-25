UK-MSU Predictions

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond, David Sisk, and Justin Rowland offer their thoughts and predictions on tonight's UK-Mississippi State game.

What are you most interested to see in tonight's UK-MSU game?

Jeff Drummond: Under normal circumstances, this might be something of a ho-hum date on the UK schedule, a classic “trap game” sitting between high-profile matchups with Auburn and Kansas. However, you have some interesting storylines going on tonight. Will the Cats be playing short handed after injuries to Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington in the Auburn game? If both are unable to go or are limited in any way, how does it affect the way UK has to approach this game on the offensive end of the floor? Are we on the verge of five-star recruit Shaedon Sharpe making his Kentucky debut? That would certainly inject some energy into Rupp Arena for a mid-week 9 p.m. tipoff. Mississippi State also has to address the loss of big man Tolu Smith, who suffered a partially dislocated knee cap in the Bulldogs’ game against Ole Miss. How will that affect the Bulldogs’ ability to match up with UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe?

Sisk: There are several things I’m interested to see. Does Shaedon Sharpe debut tonight? Does TyTy Washington play? Can Kentucky not overlook Mississippi State in a trap game between Auburn and Kansas? I’ll address the first question. If Sharpe plays this could be the perfect game to do it. It’s a home game, and if Washington is out they could definitely use a playmaker. It’s kind of exciting when one looks at all of the possible dominoes tonight.

Rowland: Ordinarily I wouldn't recommend anyone have concerns about a game like this. Mississippi State definitely has some strengths and it's a 13-5 team in maybe the nation's premier league right now, but at Rupp Arena this is a game where the 'Cats just normally take care of business. But it will be interesting to see how they respond after Kentucky's loss to Auburn and with TyTy Washington reported out (Jonathan Givony reported he would miss the game) for the game this evening. Kentucky has run into two teams in a row that have presented big defensive challenges for Kentucky and an excellent offensive team has averaged only 62.5 points in those games. Mississippi State's top-25 offense (KenPom) is a different challenge and UK should find it easier to score on the Bulldogs. Iverson Molinar has had some big scoring games recently.

Who needs to step up for Kentucky?

Drummond: It’s hard to say without knowing who will play for the Cats tonight, but Kellen Grady always feels like a good choice here. The Cats need his outside scoring punch no matter who is active in the lineup, but that gets magnified if Washington can’t go.

Sisk: Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz need to have good nights shooting the ball. Mississippi State is a big team, and Ben Howland hangs his hat on defending inside the three point line. They have been shooting the ball well during league play, and tonight would be a perfect time for that to continue. If they make shots Kentucky will have room to breathe.

Rowland: With TyTy out Kentucky is going to need someone to create on offense. To me, assuming Wheeler is feeling good he's got to shoulder a lot of that load. He has to play better than he did a couple of games ago, on the road against Texas A&M.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 73, Mississippi State 64 - I’m going to tone down the scoring total a bit with tonight’s prediction since we don’t know who will be playing for the Cats. But I think UK should still have enough to get past the Bulldogs at Rupp Arena. Maybe a different story if this game was in Starkville.

Sisk: With the exception of the Auburn game the Kentucky offense has been rolling. Mississippi State will have trouble keeping up with them in an offensive affair. The Bulldogs have also only had two true road games, and they struggled in each one. Florida beat them by eight, and they lost by double figures at Ole Miss after beating them by double digits at home. All in all there is too much to overcome if Kentucky is focused. Kentucky 78 Mississippi State 70.

Rowland: Kentucky 75, Mississippi State 70. I think it'll be a close game with TyTy out and Mississippi State seeing the opportunity for a resume-building win that would be very important. But when it comes to the last 10 minutes at Rupp I think there will be enough energy to will the Cats over the Bulldogs.