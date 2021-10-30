UK-MSU Predictions

Kentucky-Mississippi State predictions from Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland...

What are you most interested in seeing during tonight's game?

Jeff Drummond: I'm interested to see who can be masters of the red zone in this one. You have a Mike Leach "Air Raid" offense that's typically strong between the 20s versus a Mark Stoops/Brad White defense that is more than willing to keep plays in front of them and force opponents to drive the length of the field for scoring opportunities. I think we could see the Bulldogs inside the UK 25 on numerous occasions, but will they be able to cash in with touchdowns instead of field goals — or even more to the Cats' liking — turnovers?

Justin Rowland: Who is going to play a clean game and control the ball? Last year Kentucky pretty much controlled the game and kept Mississippi State off balance even though it didn't do a lot on offense itself.

Both of these teams like to play ball control football, Kentucky on the ground and Mississippi State through the air completing almost 75% of those passes, mostly short. If one team can control the ball for 35 minutes or so it would keep the other team off balance and be a real advantage.

The other thing is I wonder if Will Levis might have proved enough at Georgia for the coaches to put more on his shoulders. Given that and with Ali coming back, maybe Kentucky is more aggressive.

Who is your pick for UK's MVP?

Drummond: Wan'Dale Robinson needs to spring a couple of explosive plays to help the Cats put this one in the win column. Georgia's dominant defense was able to keep him mostly in check, but I don't think Mississippi State will be able to replicate that effort, especially with a healthy Josh Ali back to take some pressure off Robinson.

Rowland: Josh Paschal is probably the best player Kentucky has and he has come up really big for UK this year. He got a hand on Stetson Bennett's arm and forced a fumble that could have been an opportunity at UGA. He played an outstanding game against Florida on defense and with the blocked field goal. He had a huge play against Mississippi State last year. I suspect there will be a play or two by Paschal that affects the course of the game. He plays too hard and is too talented not to.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 20 - This should be a much more competitive game than the one we saw last year between these two clubs, but I expect the Cats to break through for their first W in Starkville -- silencing the cowbells -- in 13 years.

Rowland: Kentucky 21, Mississippi State 20 - I think it's going to be close. These teams are fairly evenly matched when you factor it's on the road. Stoops seemed to be really energized for the trip and is changing the routine. They've had a week off to recalibrate and rest up. I suspect they'll look like they're on a mission.