Kentucky's long-rumored game "across the pond" has come to fruition.

The Wildcats will play Michigan at O2 Arena in London next season to open a three-year series with the Wolverines, UK announced Thursday.

“This series with Michigan checks off a lot of boxes when we’re looking at teams to schedule,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement released by the school. “The first thing is, to add an opponent like Michigan and to do so at a point in the schedule where we’re beginning to find out who we are as a team will be important in our development.

“And then to be able to do something different – to be first, which our fans know we love to do – and play this first game in London will be an unforgettable experience for our players and for our fans. I imagine the home-and-home games the following seasons will be as good as any nonconference games in the country.”

Next year's game in London will be played in December, although the exact date and additional details will be announced in January. The game will be hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and serve as a fundraiser for the organization. It will be the first NCAA Division I college basketball game to be played in one of the world's most popular venues.

Kentucky will travel to Ann Arbor to play on Dec. 4, 2021, while the Wolverines will come to Lexington on Dec. 3, 2022.

The Cats have played internationally on a number of occasions for foreign exhibition tours, but the game in London will mark only the fourth regular-season trip outside the U.S.

Kentucky played in Puerto Rico in November 1998 as part of the San Juan Shootout. The Cats also participated in the 2009 Cancun Challenge in Mexico. Most recently, UK played Arizona State in the Bahamas in November 2016.

London played host to the 1948 U.S. Olympic team that featured several UK players. After winning the 1948 NCAA championship, five Wildcats went on to help the U.S. win the gold medal in England.

UK leads the all-time series with Michigan 5-2. The most recent matchup was in the 2014 NCAA Tournament in which the Cats won 75-72 on a late 3-pointer by Aaron Harrison to earn a spot in the Final Four.

The on-campus games in 2021 and 2022 will mark the first between UK and MIchigan since the Cats' 1970 trip to Ann Arbor and the Wolverines' 1968 appearance in the UKIT at Memorial Coliseum.