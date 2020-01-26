Treyveon Longmire probably knew how badly the coaches at Kentucky have wanted him to jump on board for a while.

The early offer didn't leave much to the imagination.

But if he was wondering just how much of a priority he would be for Kentucky, Saturday probably put any of those questions to rest.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound running back from Corbin is indeed one of Kentucky's top overall recruiting priorities regardless of class and he made his way to Lexington, just for his latest visit, and got the red carpet treatment from the UK staff.

"It was good," Longmire told Cats Illustrated. "Had fun with my teammates and enjoyed talking with all the coaches."

Longmire said he spent plenty of time talking with defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale "and my dude Coach Marrow".

"Sat down with Stoops for a bit before we left," Longmire said. "Dakota Patterson, Cameron Combs, and my brother Duane Sparks were there, too."

Longmire said he's on good terms with the staff at Kentucky.

So what was the coaching staff's message, which made Longmire feel like such a priority?

"(They) told me it’s time to commit. They want me to come up to camp and bring my teammates."

Longmire said Kentucky's coaches could see him as a defensive back "or being the next Lynn Bowden".

In addition to Kentucky, Longmire has early offers from Florida State, Purdue, Louisville, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Western Michigan.