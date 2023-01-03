SEC play tips off for Kentucky tonight at 8 p.m. against the LSU Tigers in Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats need to start building an NCAA Tournament resume, and the hope has to be that last week's blowout win against Louisville could springboard the team to its best play of the season.

Here are staff predictions and takes before tipoff.

What are your thoughts on the matchup between Kentucky and LSU?

Jeff Drummond: This one feels a lot like the Missouri matchup to me, only with the Cats playing at home. LSU has a fantastic record and a recent victory over a Top 10 team in the form of Arkansas, yet there are still a lot of questions about exactly how good the Tigers are. You could say that about UK as well looking at the other side of the coin. Who knows what a 23-point win over Louisville actually means? LSU will view this as an opportunity to make a statement, so the Cats have to bring some intensity to the floor. It would be nice to see Jacob Toppin build on the momentum he created in the Louisville game.

David Sisk: I’m not sure what to make of Kentucky in this game, and I’m certainly not convinced about LSU overall. Despite a 12-1 record, the Cats are favored by roughly 10 points, and KenPom’s projections are in that range. I don’t have a lot of confidence in Kentucky at this point, but there isn’t much of a body of work on the Tigers. My biggest belief is that UK is supposed to hold serve at home, and that’s what I’m banking on.

Justin Rowland: This is LSU's first road game of the season, and given Kentucky's track record in home games at Rupp Arena and the fact that the Cats are solid favorites (10 points) according to Vegas, this looks like a good opportunity. In spite of its 12-1 record LSU only ranks No. 75 nationally in NET. On the other hand, Kentucky has struggled against quality teams, the Tigers have proven they know how to win games with lots of single-digit wins recently, and they're coming in with a lot of confidence after seven straight wins. LSU's best player, KJ Williams, has had a couple of huge games this year and he stays out of foul trouble. He's also able to step outside and knock down outside shots.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 66, LSU 60 — Give me the Cats in a close one and a likely rock fight. I was about to choose Oscar Tshiebwe as my MVP with a good matchup for a big game, but he typically does that no matter who he faces. There needs to be a secondary player shine for UK. Give me Cason Wallace with another stat-stuffing line.

Sisk: Having taken all of that into account. I’m leaning Kentucky, but certainly not banking on them covering the spread. It will be a good test of where the offense is at, and whether improvements in confidence have been made. If LSU is for real, this is also a game that they can go back and look at as the momentum builder. Kentucky 71 LSU 65.

Rowland: After Calipari's recent comments I think we're going to see a very methodical, deliberate approach by Kentucky. LSU isn't an elite defensive team but they're better on that end than on offense, so it could be a grind it out game. Because it's at Rupp, I'll pick the 'Cats until they lose a game at home. Kentucky 72, LSU 69.