Advertisement

in other news

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 22

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 22

Cats prepare for talented Auburn defense.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
Big announcement set

Big announcement set

Mikkel Skinner could be making his announcement very soon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland
Big announcement set

Big announcement set

Mikkel Skinner could be making his announcement very soon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland
Big announcement set

Big announcement set

Mikkel Skinner could be making his announcement very soon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland
Ohio prospects making trip to Lexington this weekend

Ohio prospects making trip to Lexington this weekend

Kentucky will host many visitors this weekend, including four-star defensive lineman Christian Ingram, four-star

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland

in other news

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 22

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 22

Cats prepare for talented Auburn defense.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
Big announcement set

Big announcement set

Mikkel Skinner could be making his announcement very soon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland
Big announcement set

Big announcement set

Mikkel Skinner could be making his announcement very soon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
UK lands its tight end in Mikkel Skinner
circle avatar
Justin Rowland  •  CatsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@RowlandRIVALS
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement