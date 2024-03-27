Kentucky's early recruiting momentum on the offensive side of the ball during the 2025 recruiting class has continued with another commitment from a top target.

On tuesday, long time offensive line target and UK legacy Tucker Kattus announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

The Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier offensive lineman is fresh off recent unofficial visits to Missouri and Kentucky to take in spring practices.

Kattus is the younger brother of UK tight end Josh Kattus and recent UK addition Justin Kattus.

Michigan was one of the schools that identified Kattus very early in his recruitment and it appeared as though it was shaping up to be a battle between the Wildcats and the Wolverines.

Cats Illustrated reported that Kattus visited UK over the weekend. The Rivals.com three-star prospect is UK's first offensive line commitment.

UK also has commitments from QBs Brennen Ward and Stone Saunders, RB Isaiah West, and WR Quintin Simmons.