It feels like the biggest Kentucky basketball game in quite some time.

The Cats, winners of four in a row, play host to fellow blue blood Kansas on Saturday evening at Rupp Arena.

Cats Illustrated writers chime in with their thoughts on how the game might play out.

What are your thoughts on the matchup on paper?

Jeff Drummond: This has the makings of a great matchup between the Wildcats and Jayhawks, as evidenced by the nearly toss-up lines coming out of Vegas. We are long overdue for a game like this at Rupp Arena. Kentucky fans have a chance to put "Big Game Rupp" on display after watching a revolving door of smaller schools and non-competitive Louisville lead into SEC play, where UK's most anticipated games have beeen on the road. On paper, it looks like the Cats have a nice advantage with Oscar Tshiebwe in the paint. Kansas really doesn't have an answer for him, but the Jayhawks do have a lot perimeter firepower, and we know how much opponents love shooting in Rupp. Jalen Wilson (21.4 ppg) and Gradey Dick (14.9) might be the best perimeter combo the Cats face this season. One of them will likely have a nice game, so the key might be shutting down the other.

David Sisk: This is an intriguing matchup because it is Kentucky/Kansas. A few weeks ago the Cats' hopes on Saturday weren't very favorable. But UK has won four in a row, and the Jayhawks come in on a three game losing streak. Neither one is an accident. Kentucky has begun to build an identity thanks to physical play (third nationally in offensive rebounding, and 17th overall), better shot selection (27th in offensive efficiency), and taking care of the ball (22nd in assist to turnover ratio). A couple of those stats seemed like weaknesses not too awful long ago. Kansas will look for a fast paced game based around Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick on the wings who combine for 26 points per game. Kansas shoots a lot of two-pointers which Kentucky can struggle with, but they are small on the back line, and they aren't very physical. This game could come down to whose style wins out.

Travis Graf: This game is going to be about exploring mismatches and execution on both sides. Kansas will try to drag Oscar Tshiebwe away from the basket and make him guard on the outside. On the flip side, there’s nobody on Kansas’ roster that can guard Oscar in the post. This is the best wing tandem Kentucky has faced all season long and Jacob Toppin will need to play defense like he did against Brandon Miller and Alabama individually. Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick will need to hit four or five threes combined between the two of them as well.

Justin Rowland: Jalen Wilson is probably going to get his. In five road games this year, KU's junior forward has averaged 23 points and 9 rebounds. He's been almost perfect from the line on the road. That's a mature player. Even though Kentucky as well, you have to give Kansas an advantage when it comes to the backcourt and the wing. Oscar Tshiebwe staying out of foul trouble will be key, but Kentucky has to run its offense to get great shots for CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves.

What's your prediction and why?

Drummond: Kentucky 77, Kansas 73 - The Jayhawks have never experienced a four-game losing streak under Bill Self, but the conditions seem ripe for that on Saturday. The Cats are starting to play really well, while KU is struggling. Kentucky will have to match the Jayhawks' intensity and desire to end their losing skid, but I think that will happen with a good push from the home crowd.

Sisk: If this game turns into a wide open up and down affair with high scoring from the guards then Kansas gets the advantage. The Wildcats need to assert their will in the paint with the game being played in a halfcourt setting with opportune transition opportunities sprinkled in. The Jayhawks do not have a starter over 6-foot-8. You get the picture, Oscar Tshiebwe needs to be himself. Kentucky is fifth overall in total rebounding percentage. Kansas is 111th. They are also only 218th in free throws attempted per game which has to be a low for Bill Self. In a nutshell, Kentucky has to make this a physical game played in the paint. If they do that they have a distinct advantage. Kentucky 79 Kansas 72

Graf: Kansas 77, Kentucky 75. Kentucky loses a heartbreaker while at the same time continuing to show improvement. The ‘Cats don’t hit enough outside shots in the end and lose a very competitive, hard fought game at home in front of a rowdy crowd.

Rowland: When I started to think about this game last week I felt like Kentucky would jump out early because of adrenaline, but Kansas would inch back in and the game would be decided in the early/middle part of the second half. I'll say that Kentucky continues its hot streak, but they barely hold on. Kentucky 78, Kansas 75.