UK-KU Predictions

It's always special when Kentucky and Kansas get together.

The Wildcats have owned the series historically but the Jayhawks have had UK's number in recent times.

This year's matchup features two teams that are relevant on the national scene and a win would bolster a resume on either side but especially for Kentucky.

To get ready for the game Cats Illustrated writers David Sisk, Travis Graf, and Jeff Drummond offer their takes and predictions in the usual format.

What are you most interested in seeing in the game?

David Sisk: I am in the same boat as a lot of people. I just want to see what a healthy and complete Kentucky team looks like against a really good team on the road. If the LSU and Auburn games had played out differently I believe Big Blue Nation would be out for blood in Phog Allen. But instead we are left with what ifs. What if TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler had been able to play an entire game at LSU? What if TyTy didn't get knocked out again in the first half at Auburn? There are lots of reasons to think this Kentucky team can play deep into March and even April. They have destroyed teams like Tennessee and North Carolina. They were ahead of LSU when Washington went down and were up nine when he had the injury on the Plains. We all just want to see what this group can do on the road against a top ten team like Kansas with a full cast of characters.

Travis Graf: Obviously the biggest thing anyone should be looking for is if TyTy Washington suits up and is close to 100%. If he is, I really like Kentucky’s chances, and if not, it might be a long night for the ‘Cats. I’m going to say that he plays and plays well. Kentucky has the advantage at three out of the five positions, but most importantly Kansas’ guards shouldn’t be able to outplay the trio of Wheeler, Washington, and Mintz.

Jeff Drummond: I suppose we're right back where we started from on Tuesday with the main item of intrigue being who will actually play for Kentucky in this one? TyTy Washington is the guy most fans are focused on, and rightfully so, but in this matchup, one could argue that Jacob Toppin is nearly as important. I expect him to draw the bulk of the defensive assignment on the Jayhawks' star wing Ochai Agbaji (21.3 ppg). If one or both of these guys cannot play, it's going to be a long night for the Cats in the Phog.

Who needs to step up for Kentucky?

Sisk: I don't have one player. Everyone has to contribute to win in a place like Lawrence, Kansas. The Cats had had 17 turnovers in two of their last three games. That won't fly on Saturday. Washington and Wheeler have to drive the car and still make shots. Kellan Grady needs to start back where he left off against Mississippi State. If Jacob Toppin can't play then Keion Brooks will need to have one of his better showings in a complete 40 minute effort. Oscar Tshiebwe has to outplay David McCormack, and stay out of foul trouble. Defensively, whoever gets the assignment of guarding Ochai Agbagi will have a huge task on their hands. He is averaging 21.3 points per game, and is coming off a 37-point career high against Texas Tech.

Graf: It’s hard to say that Oscar Tshiebwe should “step up”, but this is a game where if UK wins and he has a dominant performance, he can really solidify himself at the front of the Player of the Year race. Tshiebwe has a very strong advantage in the paint over David McCormack, who has been pedestrian this season. As a whole, the Jayhawks rank 98th nationally in rebounding, so it’s set up to be an Oscar special on the glass.

Drummond: Keion Brooks Jr. has been pretty inconsistent of late. We see flashes of his potential here and there, but he hasn't been able to sustain a really long stretch of strong play. Now would be a great time for that. The Cats need the best version of Brooks in this one, especially if either Washington or Toppin can't play. Kansas figures to do everything possible to keep Oscar Tshiebwe off the glass, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's battling foul trouble in this one, so Brooks has to step up with a big rebounding effort.

What's your prediction for the game?

Sisk: I am going to assume that everyone is healthy and plays Saturday with the exception of Toppin. I think this Kentucky team is a good one, and I have enough confidence in them to believe they can win a big time road game against a top opponent. Granted, they will have to play really well, but I think they have enough in them to do that. I look for a high scoring game which is down the Wildcats' alley. The biggest issue to me is slowing down Agbaji. They can't stop him, but they need to contain him. The Kentucky wings have given up big numbers this season to scoring perimeters. iverson Molinar lit the Cats up for 30 points Tuesday night. If that happens against Saturday I'm afraid it will be a long day. If TyTy Washington isn't able to go at full speed it will be a Herculean task. However, I am looking for UK to be healthy and deep, and I like this team when that is the case. I will take them in a high scoring game. Kentucky 88 Kansas 85

Graf: Kentucky 74, Kansas 70. The ‘Cats edge out the Jayhawks to claim their first true signature win of the season after coming close so many other times on the road. Oscar Tshiebwe and Ochai Agbaji duke it out for front runner for NPOY, with both posting fantastic numbers in a tight game. Oscar finishes with 15 points and 15 rebounds while TyTy leads the ‘Cats in scoring.

Drummond: Kentucky 80, Kansas 75 - I really have no idea what's going to happen in this one, but if the Cats are at full strength, I think they're a little better than the Jayhawks, who have played some close games against so-so teams like Kansas State and Oklahoma of late. But if Washington and/or Toppin can't play, I think Kansas wins this by 8-10 points.



