After everything this team has been through, will the Cats be in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend?

We'll know tomorrow afternoon after Kentucky plays Kansas State in Greensboro.

Cats Illustrated staff writers offer their predictions.

Travis Graf: I think Kentucky matches up well with Kansas State on paper. The Wildcats have a great two-man show in Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, and those guys are going to be a handful. I’d say Kentucky will assign Cason Wallace to Nowell and Jacob Toppin to Nowell. Kentucky needs someone outside of Reeves to contribute scoring on the perimeter, and this is a game where outside shooting could tilt the outcome as both teams are streaky. Oscar Tshiebwe should have a monster night in both scoring and rebounding as Kansas State doesn’t have much rim protection and is barely inside the top 150 nationally in rebounding. Kentucky takes advantage of the small lineups for the opponent and wins 72 to 67.

David Sisk: Sunday’s Round of 32 matchup between Kentucky and Kansas State looks like a good one. The opponent can do some things that the Cats struggle with. Markquis Nowell is a terrific point guard. He is second in the country in assists, and they are going to put him in all kinds of ball-screens. Keyontae Johnson is also a force on the wing. UK has to keep them under control. On the other end they switch everything. I believe Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin can have big nights when they create mismatches because of the switch. K-State also fronts the post. Tshiebwe should have good inside position for another big offensive rebounding night. This could end up being a possession game where both teams are able to play to their strengths. Kentucky 72 Kansas State 70

Justin Rowland: Kansas State has sometimes been vulnerable on the glass, and when you think about the Oscar Tshiebwe who showed up in the first round that seems like a major opportunity for Kentucky. If the Cats are shooting well, I like their chances. If they aren't shooting well, maybe they still have a chance to keep it close and have a shot in the end. That's how big I think the advantage could be on the glass. Kentucky will need to be strong with the basketball. Kentucky 74, K State 72

Jeff Drummond: Just like the Cats' first-round matchup, I'm going to say I won't be surprised by anything happening in this matchup short of a blowout in either direction. It looks like a toss-up on paper. Kansas State is well-tested in the Big 12, but after we've heard all season long about that league's superiority, it's not exactly panned out that way in the NCAA Tournament. (See 10th-place SEC finisher Arkansas taking out top-seeded Kansas on Saturday.) So, who knows? I see two big keys: limit turnovers, espeically the kind leading to easy, runout buckets for KSU; and avoid foul trouble. If the Cats can do that, I like their chances to reach the Sweet 16. Kentucky 69, Kansas State 65