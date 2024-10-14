UK in the national stat rankings

Throughout this season Cats Illustrated has made a habit of laying out where Kentucky stands in the national statistical rankings after each week.

Here are the numbers after Week 7.

Scoring Offense: 20.5 PPG (114th)

Total Offense: 321.7 YPG (116th)

Yards Per Play: 5.11 YPP (110th)

Passing Offense: 168.3 YPG (121st)

Passer Rating: 123.15 (103rd)

Yards Per Attempt: 7.0 YPA (90th)

Completion Percentage: 58.3 (103rd)

Rushing Offense: 153.33 YPG (75th)

Yards Per Carry: 3.93 YPC (97th)

Third Down Conversions: 41.1% (65th)

Red Zone Scoring/TD Rate: 88.89% (46th) / 55.56% (98th)

Scoring Defense: 14.5 (9th)

Total Defense: 251.5 (4th)

Yards Per Play Defense: 5.08 YPP (43rd)

Passing Defense: 162.2 YPG (13th)

Passer Rating Defense: 137.88 (95th)

Yards Per Attempt Allowed: 8.0 (102nd)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 65.6% (115th)

Rushing Defense: 89.33 YPG (10th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.06 YPC (14th)

Third Down Defense: 41.1% (65th)

Red Zone Defense/TD Rate: 73.33% (18th) / 46.67% (22nd)

Field Goal Percentage: 100% (1st)

Turnover Margin: +1 (57th)

Sacks By: 13 (51st)

Sacks Against: 16 (105th)

TFL By: 38 (46th)

TFL Against: 37 (90th)

30+ Yard Plays: 6 (123rd)

30+ Yard Plays Allowed: 11 (66th)

No surprise, the offensive numbers are still anemic after scoring 13 points in a loss to Vanderbilt. Kentucky has been unable to generate explosive plays and has only attempted a handful of long passes on the season, but at the same time the Wildcats have one of the lowest completion percentages in college football. The half game against USM has some impact but the yards per play suggest the impact is minimal.

Defensively the Wildcats are still strong, although the Stoops impact on tempo, plays run, etc., is still a thing. UK is top-5 in total defense but 43rd in yards per play defense. But the Wildcats are stellar in the red zone defensively, both at preventing touchdowns and points period. The defense isn't generating a ton of havoc and is OK but not great on third down.

At this point in the season the Wildcats have had a pretty balanced schedule with two smaller conference opponents, two opponents perceived as very good, and two other league foes.