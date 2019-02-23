UK hosting nationally elite talent this weekend
Cats Illustrated has learned that Kentucky's football program will be hosting some major football visitors this weekend. How the visits go could shape the prospect pool as the spring approaches.The...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news