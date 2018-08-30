After suffering a season-ending knee injury, junior offensive tackle Landon Young's message to his fellow linemen was succinct.

"He told us that he loves us and still believes in us," said redshirt freshman Naasir Watkins Tuesday after practice.

Hardly the Hollywood-esque sentimentality many sports fans might imagine given the circumstances. However, the Cats' men in the trenches have adopted a soldier-like approach to the game.

"We have 18 guys in the offensive line room--Coach Schlarman would not have brought them here if he didn't think they could play--that's why we put guys on scholarship, so they can go out there and do their job," UK's starting center, sophomore Drake Jackson explained.

The two players tasked with filling the crucial role of protecting new starting quarterback Terry Wilson's blindside is Watkins and USC transfer E.J. Price, a sophomore.

