CatsIllustrated - UK formally introduces new football transfers

Kentucky formally announced the addition of high-profile football transfers Will Levis and Tre'Von Morgan on Tuesday.

Levis, a quarterback, joins the Wildcats after spending the last three years at Penn State. Morgan, a wide receiver, played two seasons at Michigan State.

Levis, who is on track to graduate from Penn State in May with a degree in finance, is expected to have immediate eligibility. With the Covid-19 accommodations from the NCAA, he will still have three years of eligibility remaining at UK.

“Will is a big quarterback who combines a strong arm and good mobility,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement released by the media relations staff. “He’s also had the benefit of significant game experience over the last two seasons and we’re glad to have him join us.”

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Levis played in 15 career games with the Nittany Lions. The Madison, Conn., native completed 61 of 102 passes (59.8%) for 644 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also had 133 rushing attempts for 473 yards and six touchdowns. His rushing yards rank 10th all-time by a Penn State quarterback.

He was a three-star prospect and Rivals.com's No. 2 player in Connecticut as a senior in high school.

Morgan will likely have to sit out the 2021 season due to traditional NCAA transfer rules, but UK has noted that he could be ruled eligible pending adoption of the NCAA transfer legislation or an extension of the current blanket transfer. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

After redshirting in 2019, Morgan played in four of Michigan State's seven games during the shortened 2020 season. He recorded two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, his first collegiate score coming on a 26-yard TD reception at Penn State.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Morgan was ranked as the No. 1 receiver prospect in Ohio by Rivals.com coming out of Massillon Washington High School in 2018. He had 37 catches for 691 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

“Tall, physical receivers are a huge asset, so we’re excited about adding Tre’Von to the team,” Stoops said. “He’s versatile, has outstanding physical presence and great playmaking ability.”



