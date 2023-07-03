Before long SEC coaches and media covering the league will vote on preseason all-conference teams.

The postseason teams are the ones that really matter, as rewards for real play on the field, but preseason honors speak to widely held perceptions that are based on performance to date and the look of the league as a whole.

Before all of that, Cats Illustrated lays out the case for all of Kentucky's realistic all-conference candidates in 2023. Note, this is not a prediction of what the preseason all-SEC teams will look like.

QB Devin Leary

It doesn't look like the greatest year for quarterbacks in the SEC. At the very least, we aren't talking about a group like last year when there were multiple Heisman contenders and the league had a collection of some of the best passers in the nation. At the very least there are more questions this year.

LSU's Jayden Daniels, Tennessee's Joe Milton, Mississippi State's Will Rogers, Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson, and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler are right there alongside Kentucky's Devin Leary as quarterbacks who could conceivably earn first, second, and or third team all-conference marks this year. Leary definitely belongs in that conversation assuming the line is much improved as it should be. But that will also be influenced by how much Kentucky airs it out and opens it up. That's very much an open question.

WRs Barion Brown and Dane Key

Tayvion Robinson could actually be a sleeper here if he has the kind of bounceback season a lot of people in Lexington are hoping for but last year was enough of a wash that he's going to have to show that production before we can anticipate it.

Neither Brown nor Key are among the SEC's top-10 returning receivers according to production but that doesn't tell close to the whole story. The offense was a wreck for much of last year, and both of those players were true freshmen.

In hindsight the fact that Kentucky had a true freshman receiving duo which combined for more than 1,100 yards with 10 touchdowns is pretty impressive. What Brown did against Georgia, arguably the most impressive receiving game of the season against the Bulldogs, is all you need to know about his potential, and Key had six touchdown receptions to go along with 14 yards per grab.

Brown has the added possibility of gaining consideration for all-league teams as a return man and that's certainly justified as well. All that said, it's not just about the highlights and there are a lot of little things that can be cleaned up from last season.

TE Josh Kattus

This could be a surprise choice because Kattus is unlikely to post the kind of receiving numbers that would warrant all-league consideration, especially with the number of tight ends the Wildcats could rotate on and off the field.

However, what Kattus did last season especially as a blocker while proving himself to have soft hands and a nice catch radius was extremely impressive. If Kentucky gets back to its blue collar physical identity at all Kattus will likely be a big part of that and he's going to get plenty of playing time in spite of all the other faces here.

This may be a long shot because Kattus only had seven catches for 175 yards last year, but for people who watch the SEC closely and know football, he's a very interesting player this season.

OL Kenneth Horsey

Horsey gave offensive tackle a try last year and was a great sport about it since it was out of need rather than necessarily what fit him best. He moves back to guard with the incoming tackles from the portal and he was playing very well in that spot back before moving to tackle.

Horsey has a ton of starts under his belt and was a preseason second team All-SEC choice by both the league's coaches and media last season so there's plenty of name familiarity there.

DL Deone Walker

Walker is probably the safest inclusion on this entire list. He was one of the SEC's most difficult blocking assignments as a true freshman who didn't even have that early semester under his belt last year.

Walker did most of that on sheer talent and motor last season. It will be interesting to see what another year of strength training, body transformation, and tutelage under Anwar Stewart's watch can do for the Detroit native.

He was a second team All-SEC choice last season so is a real contender to either repeat or move up to the first team. If Kentucky has a first team All-SEC defensive lineman in the scheme they're running it will make the entire defense look much better.

LB Trevin Wallace

There's still another level or two for Wallace to unlock before he's mentioned among the SEC's top linebackers but the talent is there and now the experience is as well. He played more snaps than either DeAndre Square or Jacquez Jones last season so he and D'Eryk Jackson are de facto returning starters for the Wildcats.

Wallace is Kentucky's third leading returning tackler after Jackson and Jordan Lovett and he should post a lot more than h is 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and two picks in terms of overall production this year as there is less depth at the middle linebacker positions.

LB J.J. Weaver

Weaver is another easy inclusion but there's room for improvement. We were all wondering how much production the Cats might get from Weaver last year and it turned out to be a solid season for the Louisville product. He had 43 tackles but only three sacks, and that last number needs to at least double for him to get serious all-league consideration on the first or second teams. However, he's played so much football that doesn't seem like a reach and he's hit that mark before.

Kentucky needs to increase the havoc and there are different paths to getting there but Weaver racking up higher counting numbers is the easiest and more realistic route.

S Jordan Lovett

Lovett could be a surprise addition here but it's warranted if you're trying to anticipate league-wide breakout candidates. As a freshman at safety whose opportunity advanced when Jalen Geiger went down with an injury he was UK's second-leading tackler and was a playmaker in the secondary.

He, Geiger, and Childress will all be in line for starter-level snaps given the amount of playing time available in secondaries these days, and the coaches will be looking for him to build on his first year of success with another step forward. He had two picks and not many players in Kentucky's secondary under Mark Stoops have done that in a season.