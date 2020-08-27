CatsIllustrated - UK Football puts practice on pause under social unrest

With professional sports leagues across the country opting to put a pause on their seasons due to growing social unrest resulting from another high-profile police shooting incident, Kentucky Football followed suit on Thursday.

The Wildcats skipped their scheduled practice in the afternoon after a players-only meeting to discuss the matter.

Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Paschal and offensive lineman Luke Fortner, two members of the Wildcats' "unity council," addressed the media about the team's unanimous decision.

"I fully showed up at the facility expecting to practice today," Fortner said. "If you know (UK senior linebacker) Boogie Watson, you know how laid back he is, how chill he is. When he's visibly upset, or Josh Paschal is visibly upset, you know there's an issue... When I saw that, I knew we had to do something else."

According to the players, Mark Stoops inadvertently entered the room during their meeting, but quickly threw his full support behind the team.

"Coach Stoops, he has always been for us. That's something that we all love and appreciate," Paschal said. "... We all welcomed him (into the meeting) and he listened to us. He told us straight up, no matter what you guys decide to do, I will stand for you guys."

Making a decision to skip practice drew criticism from many UK fans on Thursday.

"We want our fans to know that we can have opinions that may not be the same as theirs, but we want you to see us as human," Paschal said. "... I feel like this is a human rights issue, not a political issue."

The Cats expect to return to the practice field on Saturday, their next scheduled workout. In the meantime, they hope to raise awareness and promote "positive change" when it comes to race relations between the community and law enforcement.

Paschal and Fortner said the team is hoping to reach out to young people in the community, which has been maligned by a recent string of teen-age shooting incidents, and to continue dialogue with the Lexington Police Department which began earlier this summer with a unified protest march in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

"We want our tangible solution right now to be to educate the youth," Fortner said.