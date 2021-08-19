UK Football Practice Notebook - 8/19
Kentucky wrapped up another day of football practice on Thursday morning at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. Heavy rain forced the Wildcats into the fieldhouse for today's workout. Afterward, UK defensive coordinator Brad White joined the media via Zoom video conference to address his unit's progress.
See the full Q&A video with White below. Read more news and notes about the first scrimmage by visiting our full notebook on THE HOUSE OF BLUE.
