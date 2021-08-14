UK Football Practice Notebook - 8/14
Kentucky wrapped up its first full week of fall camp on Saturday with a scrimmage at Kroger Field. UK head coach Mark Stoops says he likes what he sees from the Wildcats on both sides of the ball thus far. He also gave an injury update on one of the team’s top freshmen, wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, on Saturday.
See the full Q&A with Stoops before. Read more news and notes about the first scrimmage by visiting our full notebook
