UK Football Over/Unders: Wins for the Wildcats

JEFF DRUMMOND:

OVER - We're using the Vegas figure for this one, and it's tougher than it may initially appear to be. The non-conference schedule should be a four-game sweep for the Cats. Things can change a lot by the end of the season when it comes time to face Louisville for the Governor's Cup, but barring injury problems or other unexpected issues, that's a matchup that UK should continue to own. Now it comes down to the SEC, where the .500 mark has traditionally been a tough barrier for the Cats to break. I have them beating Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt with a good degree of confidence. I think they should beat South Carolina, but that's a road game, so it's a bit more iffy than those other three. Same thing for Mississippi State in Starkville. I'll say UK wins one of those to notch league win No. 4 but loses the other one in frustrating fashion. The Cats have one of those almost every year, and I think it's the difference between 8-4 and 9-3 this season.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

OVER - I'm usually very conservative on team record predictions and I believe earlier in the year my initial take was seven wins. I'll say they get to eight largely on the basis of a very manageable schedule. Even if they only split with Missouri and South Carolina and are 3-1 going into Florida they could still be on track for eight wins. Or it would still be very doable. This offense can be a very improved unit and the defense should be solid. It's really not a typical SEC grind outside of those three games in the middle of the season. I've gone back and forth between 7-5 and 8-4 but since I believe this is the third best team in the East, I figure eight wins is achievable.



