TRAVIS GRAF:

This is a great number for this over/under, and I could see it going either way. However, I’ll go with the OVER and predict them with individual totals of 9 and 8, barely squeaking by. In the season where Devin Leary threw for 35 touchdowns, his receiver with the most touchdowns totaled just eight, so he doesn’t lock in on one guy. I do think with improved offensive line play and a much better offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, the Cats will be working to get those two guys as many touches as possible, and Leary is very successful at placing 50/50 balls.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I'll say OVER. They had 10 combined touchdown receptions last season as true freshmen in a Kentucky offense that just wasn't working consistently for much of the year, and Devin Leary has a season with 35 touchdown passes thrown at NC State. Granted, I think the safe play might be the under because one or both players could miss action, but I could easily see Key with 10 touchdown grabs and Barion with another eight or so.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'm going to make like Mark Stoops on this one and play conservatively with the UNDER. But not by much, and it's not really a reflection on either of these guys. Both Barion Brown and Dane Key have 10-plus touchdown potential, but the Cats have a lot of skilled weapons this season. In addition to Brown and Key, you have a veteran like Tayvion Robinson looking to prove something after a disappointing 2022 campaign, promising young guys on the verge of a breakout like Dekel Crowdus and Anthony Brown, and a slew of talented tight ends. On top of all that, Liam Coen's system loves to use the backs in the passing game, so we could see the scoring plays divided among a bunch of different guys. UK could still have a really potent passing attack if these guys hauled in eight apiece for the under.



