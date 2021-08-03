UK Football Over/Unders: Tackles for LB DeAndre Square

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

UNDER. And that will be a good thing both for Square and for Kentucky's defense. Before the addition of Jacquez Jones, I might have been inclined to take the over here but you're now pairing him with one of the SEC's tackle leaders and another senior who is very experienced. I also think Jon Sumrall can find a couple of capable backups and will rotate players enough that this number is a bit high. Kentucky should continue to play games with fewer snaps, and that could impact defensive statistics as it has sometimes in the past.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

OVER. I think DeAndre Square will take it to another level this season. Justin lays out a good case for why Square could play really well and still not break 85 tackles -- especially since the portal transfer of Ole Miss leading tackler Jacquez Jones at middle linebacker -- but I think the Cats need him to be that kind of impact player this season. Square had 69 tackles as a sophomore. He had 60 last season as first-round NFL pick Jamin Davis wound up consuming many of those opportunities. Another year of physical development (Square looks fantastic entering camp at 224 pounds) and dedication to the film room should make this a realistic goal. The Detroit native has seven-plus tackles per game in him. Perhaps significantly more.