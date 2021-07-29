UK Football Over/Unders: Receptions by Cats' Tight Ends

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

UNDER. I would have said over if Keaton Upshaw were on track for the season but just believe that with Justin Rigg and Brenden Bates we're going to see significantly more in-line work than we would have with the primary hybrid on the roster. My guess is Kentucky will get three or four receptions a game from Rigg and Bates combined. They're still going to be throwing to the running backs and I think the receivers will become increasingly involved as the season goes on and Wan'Dale and Ali open up opportunities for others like Isaiah Epps, Chauncey Magwood, and Dekel Crowdus. I also wouldn't be surprised if a bigger receiver emerges, maybe someone like Tre'Von Morgan.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

OVER. This may be wishful thinking on my part after the preseason injury to projected starter Keaton Upshaw, but being our resident tight ends honk and having watched quite a bit of the LA Rams' offense in recent years, I believe LIam Coen is still going to find a way to make them a big part of the Wildcats' attack. He may have lost the most dynamic athlete in the position group, but Justin Rigg has shown himself to be a reliable target in the past, and the staff has raved about Brenden Bates' progress since the spring. Last year, the Rams targeted their tight ends 126 times, about one out of every five throws. If the new UK offense follows that blueprint, I've got to believe that the tight ends can contribute about four receptions a game. I think Vince Marrow's room will finish with around 48 with five or six touchdowns.