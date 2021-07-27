UK Football Over/Unders: Passing Yards for Cats

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

OVER. That's a lot more than we've seen from Kentucky quarterbacks in a while but the pieces and foundation are there for Kentucky to do it. Going back to 2019 (skipping the 2020 season because of the weird COVID scheduling) there were 96 FBS football teams that cumulatively accounted for 2,500 yards of passing offense. It's not a slam dunk that Kentucky hits that number but I think it will happen. I'd feel even better about this if Keaton Upshaw hadn't gotten hurt but there are enough weapons against this schedule to allow for those numbers. My guess is we will see two quarterbacks who get a decent amount of action this year (playing the odds, factoring struggles, injuries, riding the hot hand, lopsided scores, etc) so it might be that the > 2,500 total results from QB1 + QB2's output but that's my take. In this day and age 208 passing yards per game isn't that much. However, I do think it will be fairly close to that total and not much above it.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

UNDER. I think there's a chance we could see this one go over, but the Cats' ground game is so good that I don't think they'll have to air it out this season as much as some may be hoping to see. On paper, it reminds me of the 2018 offense, which saw Terry Wilson and Lynn Bowden have a nice pass connection to complement Benny Snell's monster rushing year. That season produced 2,099 passing yards. Could that be Will Levis and Wan'Dale Robinson complementing Chris Rodriguez this year? I think so.Also aiding this projection is the fact that we have no idea who will line up at quarterback for UK. It could very well be Levis, and I think the Cats have three capable guys at that position, but until we see them in the spotlight against SEC competition, it remains a big question mark. Only twice during the Mark Stoops Era -- now entering its ninth season -- has UK topped the 2,500 passing plateau (2014 and 2015). They're due, but I'm not sure it happens until 2022.