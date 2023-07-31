JEFF DRUMMOND:

Since it's the preseason, I think the initial reaction to a question like this is based on optimism and the best-case scenario. That's where my mind originally gravitated, thinking it should be easy for Devin Leary to top 2,800 yards playing in Liam Coen's system and having some impressive weapons in the receiving corps.

But then I started looking at the other side of the equation: (A) We know Mark Stoops still wants a balanced attack that will look to run the ball in order to shorten games and keep the defense fresh; (B) We don't know what the O-Line protection will look like yet, and Leary has a history of injuries; (C) Will Levis just narrowly eclipsed that mark in his fantastic 2021 season, and only five other UK QBs have ever done it; and lastly, (D) Leary is making the jump from the defense-optional ACC to the nation's best athletes on that side of the ball in the SEC.

All of that makes me a little hesitant to punch the OVER, but I'm an optimist at heart, and I think Coen has way too many toys available to resist taking it.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I will say OVER, but I think it's going to be close. That would mean Devin Leary had a season fairly similar to Mike Hartline's back in 2010, and I think that can be accomplished.

I considered many of the same factors pressing in both directions as Jeff did. On the one hand, Leary is going to be working with a very talented set of starting receivers, some running backs who can catch the ball, and a deep and capable room of tight ends.

But on the other hand, we still need to see the offensive line's improvement before we can buy into it with confidence, and the way Mark Stoops likes his teams to play doesn't necessarily lend itself to racking up a bunch of style points and yards.

Between the non-conference schedule and the fact that a bunch of league games should be competitive, and thus seeing Leary air it out quite a bit in conference action, I'll say he gets close to 3,000 yards.

TRAVIS GRAF:

I'm going with an easy OVER here barring another injury to Devin Leary.

Will Levis surpassed that mark in 2021 while targeting mainly one wide receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson. Kentucky might not have someone as good as Wan’Dale this season (then again, they might), but on paper, UK's top 3-4 guys at wide receiver are the best they’ve had under Stoops by far, in addition to the tight ends.

The 2021 team also had a bell cow running back in Chris Rodriguez, and this team does not. I feel comfortable saying that this will be the most pass-heavy team Stoops has had at Kentucky.

Leary might not have the measurables that Levis does, but he’s considered by many to be more accurate and a better all-around college quarterback. Taking all of this into consideration, I think he surpasses that number easily if healthy.